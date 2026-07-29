US Senate confirms Jay Clayton as Trump’s intelligence chief

UNITED STATES: The US Senate confirmed Jay Clayton as Donald Trump's top intelligence official Tuesday, putting a permanent chief in charge of the country's spy agencies as the president revives unsupported election fraud claims ahead of the midterms.

Senators voted 51-47 to confirm Clayton's appointment, with all Democrats in the upper chamber voting against it.

"Jay is outstanding in every way, and will do a spectacular job as Director!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social shortly after the vote.

The former securities regulator and federal prosecutor succeeds Tulsi Gabbard, who resigned last month, and inherits an 18-agency intelligence community shaken by leadership turnover and staff cuts.

His appointment comes as concern mounts that Trump is drawing national security agencies into his effort to relitigate the 2020 election and cast doubt on the integrity of the coming vote.

Earlier this month, Trump used a televised White House address to release declassified intelligence he claimed showed Chinese interference while again falsely asserting that the 2020 election was stolen.

Clayton takes over from acting director of national intelligence Bill Pulte, a Trump loyalist with no relevant experience whose brief tenure alarmed lawmakers in both parties.