Bullets that killed two at Seattle food festival weren't from teen shooter's gun, says police

SEATTLE: Preliminary testing showed the bullets that killed two bystanders during a shootout at a crowded Seattle food festival last weekend didn't come from the gun a 15-year-old arrested at the scene was seen firing, police said in court documents filed Wednesday.

The teen repeatedly shot an untraceable ghost gun into a crowd, police said, and the King County prosecutor's office filed charges of first-degree assault with a firearm and unlawful possession of a handgun.

In a statement supporting the charges, police said preliminary testing of bullets recovered from the two bystanders killed showed they did not match that weapon.

The shooting in the waning hours of the Bite of Seattle festival near the Space Needle left three people dead, including a 19-year-old suspect, and at least four bystanders injured, including a toddler. Police believe it was gang-related, and they continue searching for others who might have been involved.

Police Chief Shon Barnes had previously said there was possibly another person with a gunshot wound that investigators were looking to speak with, but the department said Wednesday there was no eighth victim.

Testing on shell casings found at the scene suggest four weapons were fired, the statement said. Police said they recovered three guns, but only two of them had been fired, which means two weapons involved in the gunbattle were not found at the scene. It isn't clear which weapon or weapons fired the bullets that hit the festival attendees.