Coal mine blast in Pakistan kills at least 11 miners and traps 31 others

QUETTA: An explosion inside a coal mine in southwest Pakistan killed at least eleven miners Thursday and trapped 31 others underground in what officials believed to be life-threatening conditions as rescuers raced to reach them.

The blast apparently was triggered by a buildup of methane gas and occurred on the outskirts of the Baluchistan provincial capital of Quetta, government mine inspector Ghani Baloch said.

The bodies of the seven miners initially were recovered hours after the deadly blast, and emergency responders later found four more bodies, officials said.

Baloch said rescue operations would continue until all the trapped miners were found, but he indicated that officials believed the death toll likely would rise further.

"The chances of finding anyone alive diminish after methane gas explosions because oxygen levels drop to zero, and rescuers are also proceeding cautiously inside the mine," Baloch said.

Baluchistan's Minister for Mines and Minerals Shoaib Nosherwani said the rescue teams were working under extremely difficult conditions. He pledged that the provincial government would go all-out in the continuing response.