Russian strikes kill at least 8, wound more across Ukraine

KYIV: Russian strikes killed at least eight people and wounded more than a dozen others across Ukraine, authorities said on Thursday, after President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of Moscow launching another massive attack overnight.

A ballistic missile struck a village house near the central city of Kryvyi, killing four adults and two girls aged five and 12, local officials said.

Eight other people were wounded in the attack, Kryvyi Rig's defence council reported, warning "the death toll may rise".

Officials in Ukraine's eastern Poltava region, meanwhile, said one person was killed in a drone strike on a warehouse, while at least 15 people were wounded in attacks on the western city of Lviv.

Kyiv's city military administration confirmed one person was killed and two others wounded in the capital after Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Russia was "attacking the capital with ballistic weapons".

"The threat of further attack remains present. Stay in shelters!" Klitschko said early Thursday, adding there were fires in several districts of the city.

Five other people were reported wounded in attacks in an eastern Kyiv district.

"The Russians prepared a massive attack several days ago, and there is a high probability that the strike will be carried out tonight," Zelensky said in a post on X late Wednesday.

"Please, in all regions of Ukraine, pay attention to air raid alerts today and stay safe."

Zelensky in his post repeated his request to Ukraine's allies to supply Kyiv with the missiles its air defence system lacks.

Zelensky spoke on Tuesday with American counterpart Donald Trump at the White House and discussed the possibility of Ukraine producing Patriot interceptors.