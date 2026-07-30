Seven die after firefighting helicopter crashes in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES: Seven people died when a firefighting helicopter in Argentina's western San Juan province crashed on Wednesday, a local official said.

The Bell 412 aircraft had been training before heading to a neighboring province to help put out days-long fires when it crashed in Ischigualasto natural park.

It lost contact with base on Wednesday morning at around 10:30 am (1330 GMT).

"With profound sorrow, we received the news of the helicopter accident that occurred in our province, in which seven people sadly lost their lives," San Juan Governor Marcelo Orrego wrote on X.

Fatalities included firefighters, police officers and civil protection personnel, he said.