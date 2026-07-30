Spain to deploy military to restore order in Ceuta after thousands of people breach Morocco's border

CEUTA: Spain will deploy its military to restore order at its border with Morocco in Ceuta after thousands of migrants streamed into the tiny Spanish territory.

The announcement comes after local authorities in Ceuta had asked the central government in Madrid for reinforcements to manage a border crisis that had been building up before boiling over on Thursday with large crowds of people breeching the border fence.

Spain's government said Thursday evening it would send the Armed Forces to help the Civil Guard "to maintain security in the city of Ceuta." It also announced that Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez would join Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska and visit Ceuta Friday.

"The situation is absolute chaos," Rachid Sbihi, head of the association that represents Spain's Civil Guard officers in Ceuta, who police the border told The Associated Press. "It's not possible to give precise numbers, but there are thousands of migrants crossing," he said, adding that the border had "totally collapsed."

Achraf Maimouni, a member of the Moroccan Association for Human Rights in northern Morocco, described the situation as ''exceptional.''

"The Tarajal border was opened under unusual circumstances this morning and people crossed,'' he said.

Video footage showed crowds of people, mainly Moroccans, walking around the breakwaters at Tarajal beach onto local roads. While the majority appeared to be young men, there were also families with women and small children. Spanish media reported several

"Viva España!" some shouted to a freelance photographer working for the AP. It was not immediately clear what prompted so many migrants to cross to Ceuta.