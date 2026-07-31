At least 27 killed after Algerian bus plunges into ravine near Algiers.

ALGIERS: An Algerian bus crashed into a ravine on Friday, killing at least 27 people and wounding dozens more, the country's health minister said.

The bus left the road near the coastal town of Boumerdes, east of the capital Algiers, for unknown reasons, according to the civil defence.

At least 39 people were injured in the crash, including two in critical condition, Health Minister Mohamed Seddik Ait Messaoudene said, warning that the death toll could rise.

The civil defence said its teams responded to the accident around 9:40 am local time to assist the victims of the deadliest accident in Algeria in recent years.

The civil defence posted photos on social media showing the bus lying on its side.

Ryad Ferkioui, who happened to be passing by, said he believed a dangerous turn in the road had been a factor in the crash.

Another witness said he had tried to help the victims by carrying several out of the ravine before the civil defence arrived.

"I found some people dead and others still alive. Some had their hands cut off, among other injuries," Bilal Bensalem told AFP.