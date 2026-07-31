Indian-origin US immigration lawyer faces 470,000 dollar penalty over alleged asylum fraud

CHANDIGARH: An Indian-origin immigration lawyer in the United States is facing a civil penalty of more than USD 470,000 (around Rs 4 crore) for allegedly filing fraudulent asylum applications on behalf of clients.

In a statement, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Suraj Raj Singh prepared and filed 118 fraudulent documents in 54 immigration cases. According to the department, the applications contained identical language, narratives and facts, with accounts of persecution in different petitions appearing to be copied. Singh primarily handled asylum applications for individuals of Indian origin across the US.

DHS General Counsel James Percival said, ``We have been abundantly clear if immigration attorneys commit fraud for their clients, the attorneys will be fined. This week, we issued a fine notice to Suraj Raj Singh totaling over USD 470,000. This attorney filed 118 fraudulent documents. Fraudulent asylum claims threaten the safety of the American people, undermine our immigration system, and delay the removal of dangerous criminal illegal aliens.’’

He said the Trump administration would take strict action against individuals and lawyers involved in immigration fraud and would not tolerate abuse of the immigration system.

Legal proceedings against Singh are underway, and US authorities are yet to take a final decision in the case.

The DHS said this is the second major case in which it has sought civil penalties against an immigration lawyer for alleged immigration-related document fraud.

The department also noted that in May, Percival announced additional measures to crack down on fraudulent asylum claims. In June, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued five Notices of Intent to Fine to attorney Vinod Doddamani, proposing penalties totalling USD 255,232.