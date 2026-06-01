Five killed, two injured in explosion at South Korean aerospace plant

SEOUL: An explosion at a plant run by South Korean defence firm Hanwha Aerospace killed five people on Monday, local fire authorities said.

The explosion was reported to authorities at around 11:00 am (0200 GMT) at Hanwha's plant in Daejeon, about 150 kilometres south of Seoul.

A representative of the Daejeon Fire Headquarters told AFP that five people have died and two others were injured, without providing further details.

The blast is believed to have happened inside the factory according to authorities speaking with Yonhap news agency.

Hanwha Aerospace is a major South Korean defence manufacturer which produces weapons, artillery systems and aerospace components.

Its Daejeon facility focuses on research and development, including advanced weapons technologies and space-related systems.

A Hanwha representative told AFP "the exact circumstances and extent of the damage have not yet been fully determined. The fire has not yet been completely extinguished".

President Lee Jae Myung instructed officials to mobilise all available resources to bring the fire under control, his office said.