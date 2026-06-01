World

France's Macron says encouraged Trump in Iran ceasefire efforts

French President Emmanuel Macron said he urged Donald Trump to pursue efforts toward a US–Iran ceasefire deal and emphasised support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and a broader regional truce.
France's President Emmanuel Macron attends the Africa Forward Summit at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, May 12, 2026.
France's President Emmanuel Macron attends the Africa Forward Summit at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo | AP)
AFP
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PARIS: France's President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he had encouraged his US counterpart Donald Trump to pursue his "determined efforts" to reach a ceasefire deal with Iran to end the Middle East war.

In a phone call on Sunday night, "I welcomed the determined efforts he is making to swiftly reach an agreement between the United States and Iran, which represents a unique opportunity to build a new security framework that brings together all the parties concerned, in order to allow for lasting stabilisation of the region," Macron said on X.

Tehran has said that a ceasefire in Lebanon remains a key condition for any deal with Washington, after Israel's military seized a medieval castle in south Lebanon as it expands ground operations against the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

"I also welcomed President Trump's commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and underscored the importance of a robust ceasefire and of our collective support for the Lebanese authorities," Macron wrote.

Donald Trump
French President Emmanuel Macron
West Asia conflict
Iran War