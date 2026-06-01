France's Macron says encouraged Trump in Iran ceasefire efforts

PARIS: France's President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he had encouraged his US counterpart Donald Trump to pursue his "determined efforts" to reach a ceasefire deal with Iran to end the Middle East war.

In a phone call on Sunday night, "I welcomed the determined efforts he is making to swiftly reach an agreement between the United States and Iran, which represents a unique opportunity to build a new security framework that brings together all the parties concerned, in order to allow for lasting stabilisation of the region," Macron said on X.

Tehran has said that a ceasefire in Lebanon remains a key condition for any deal with Washington, after Israel's military seized a medieval castle in south Lebanon as it expands ground operations against the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

"I also welcomed President Trump's commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and underscored the importance of a robust ceasefire and of our collective support for the Lebanese authorities," Macron wrote.