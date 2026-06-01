India, Myanmar agree to deepen cooperation in critical minerals, rare earths: MEA

India and Myanmar on Monday agreed to strengthen cooperation in the strategic sectors of critical minerals and rare earths, while also reaffirming their commitment to deeper engagement in defence, security, trade and connectivity during talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing in New Delhi.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said discussions on critical minerals and rare earths formed an important part of the bilateral talks. He noted that the subject has been under discussion for some time and both sides agreed to maintain close coordination and advance cooperation in these areas.

“Issues related to critical minerals and rare earths did come up during the discussion today. This has been a subject of bilateral discussion for some time. Today as well, there was an understanding that the two governments will continue to stay in touch on these issues and take forward cooperation in these areas,” Misri said.

On defence ties, Misri said India’s engagement with Myanmar has largely focused on training, capacity building and institution-building initiatives. He highlighted that a significant component of the cooperation relates to training Myanmar personnel in the context of United Nations peacekeeping operations.

He also underscored the importance of security cooperation, given the 1,643-km-long border shared by the two countries. “We share a 1,643 km long border, and there are important border and security-related interests in the context of that border,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi held wide-ranging talks with President Hlaing at Hyderabad House, covering key aspects of the bilateral relationship. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both leaders agreed to further deepen cooperation in trade, investment, connectivity, development partnership, capacity building, security and border management.