Iran suspends talks as West Asia war escalates, threatens new fronts after US-Israel strikes

TEHRAN: Negotiations to end the Mideast war appeared in deep trouble on Monday, with Iran's Revolutionary Guards threatening to open new fronts in the conflict hours after the US and Iran exchanged overnight strikes.

Iran's news agency Tasnim reported Tehran had suspended dialogue with mediators in protest at Israel's expanding offensive in Lebanon.

Weeks of indirect talks marked by threats and several waves of air strikes have so far failed to agree an end to the war or the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the key shipping channel for Gulf oil and gas.

The latest exchange of fire coincided with Israel expanding its ground offensive in Lebanon, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing to push deeper into the country and instructing the military to strike "terror targets" in a south Beirut district.

Israel's Arabic-language spokesman posted on X that residents of Dahiyeh should evacuate "to preserve their safety", and AFP images showed huge traffic jams as residents tried to flee.

The United States has backed its ally's operations in Lebanon against the Iran-backed group Hezbollah, while still trying to come to an agreement with Iran to end the war it launched in late February, and to reopen Hormuz and impose controls on Iran's nuclear programme.

But Iran again said on Monday it had not yet reopened any nuclear negotiations and insisted that Israel must halt its offensive in Lebanon before any wider deal to end the war could be agreed.

Ahead of a UN Security Council emergency meeting on Lebanon, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's spokesman said: "We are deeply alarmed by the escalation in military activities across southern Lebanon and beyond."