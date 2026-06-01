Rubio leading efforts for Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, announcement expected Tuesday: Reports

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is leading efforts for "consolidating the ceasefire in Lebanon", with a potential breakthrough expected as early as Tuesday, according to Lebanese media.

"If these efforts succeed, that will be announced after the Tuesday negotiations session" between Lebanese and Israeli diplomats, Lebanon news outlet LBCI television reported on Monday.

The Donald Trump administration has proposed a new ceasefire initiative to Israel and Lebanon, as part of its efforts to de-escalate fighting that has renewed following weeks of reduced conflict, and as a larger motivation to reach a deal with Iran, multiple media outlets have reported.

Rubio spoke over the last 48 hours with both Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to try and push forward the new ceasefire initiative, Axios reported on Monday, citing an unnamed US official. The outlet also confirmed that a Lebanese official confirmed Rubio raised the initiative with Joseph Aon, the country's president.

On Saturday, the Israeli military announced that Israeli soldiers had captured the strategic hilltop crowned by the Crusader castle of Beaufort in southern Lebanon, near the city of Nabatiyeh

"Forty-four years after the heroic Battle of Beaufort, our troops have returned to the summit and raised the Israeli flag," Defence Minister Israel Katz said.

Israel's actions have been condemned by European leaders.