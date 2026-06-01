Trump says Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to dial back fighting

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to dial back fighting after he held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and communicated with the Lebanese militant group through mediators.

Trump announced the development in a social media post following a call with Netanyahu, whose forces recently made their deepest incursion into Lebanon in more than a quarter-century. Trump there would be no Israeli troops "going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way, have already been turned back.”

The president said Hezbollah had "agreed that all shooting will stop — That Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel.”

Moments after his message, Israel detected missile launches from Lebanon and warned Israelis in part of northern Israel to take cover in protected spaces.

Lebanese authorities secured Hezbollah’s approval of a proposal by Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Israel would not strike Beirut's southern suburbs, and Hezbollah would not attack northern Israel, according to a statement issued by the Lebanese Embassy to the U.S.

Trump spoke with Ambassador Nada Hamadeh Mouawad and informed her that Netanyahu had also approved the proposal, the statement said.

There was no immediate word from Hezbollah.

The agreement comes ahead of talks between Israel and Lebanon scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday in Washington, where Lebanese negotiators hope to widen the scope of areas that will not be attacked in the country as they seek a complete ceasefire.