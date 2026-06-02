China suppressing Tiananmen Square massacre remembrance efforts ahead of 37th anniversary: HRW

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) has claimed that the Chinese government is amplyfying efforts to erase public memory of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre by restricting freedom of expression and assembly.
As the 37th anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre approaches, HRW recalled that the massacre followed weeks of peaceful demonstrations in Beijing and other Chinese cities in the spring of 1989.
Students, workers, and citizens had gathered to demand democratic reforms, greater freedom of expression, and measures to combat corruption.
On June 3-4, 1989, Chinese troops opened fire on protesters and bystanders in Beijing, resulting in numerous deaths.
Human Rights Watch noted that Chinese authorities have never released a full accounting of those killed, injured, detained, or disappeared, nor have they prosecuted officials responsible for the crackdown.
"By burying the past, the Chinese government is also burying respect for fundamental rights in the future," Human Rights Watch quoted its China researcher Yalkun Uluyol as saying.
He urged Beijing to end censorship, allow commemorations, compensate victims' families, and release those imprisoned for seeking accountability.
According to Human Rights Watch, authorities disrupted a New Year gathering of the Tiananmen Mothers in Beijing in December 2025, marking the first time since 2009 that the victims' advocacy group was prevented from holding the event.
On May 27, 2026, the group issued a statement signed by 107 members calling on the government to address unresolved injustices stemming from the 1989 crackdown.
Human Rights Watch also highlighted the release of previously unseen footage from the secret 1990 military trial of Gen. Xu Qinxian, who reportedly resisted orders to use force against protesters.
The footage shows Xu expressing doubts about the military operation and stating that he did not wish to participate.
The rights organisation said references to Tiananmen remain heavily censored across mainland China, including the iconic "Tank Man" image. In Hong Kong, where annual vigils once drew large crowds, commemorations have been increasingly restricted since 2020.
According to Human Rights Watch, activists continue to face legal action and police scrutiny. Despite the restrictions, Human Rights Watch reported that diaspora communities in several countries are planning commemorative events this year, while continuing to call for truth, accountability, and justice for the victims of the 1989 crackdown.
With inputs from ANI