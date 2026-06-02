China suppressing Tiananmen Square massacre remembrance efforts ahead of 37th anniversary: HRW

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) has claimed that the Chinese government is amplyfying efforts to erase public memory of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre by restricting freedom of expression and assembly.

As the 37th anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre approaches, HRW recalled that the massacre followed weeks of peaceful demonstrations in Beijing and other Chinese cities in the spring of 1989.

Students, workers, and citizens had gathered to demand democratic reforms, greater freedom of expression, and measures to combat corruption.

On June 3-4, 1989, Chinese troops opened fire on protesters and bystanders in Beijing, resulting in numerous deaths.

Human Rights Watch noted that Chinese authorities have never released a full accounting of those killed, injured, detained, or disappeared, nor have they prosecuted officials responsible for the crackdown.

"By burying the past, the Chinese government is also burying respect for fundamental rights in the future," Human Rights Watch quoted its China researcher Yalkun Uluyol as saying.

He urged Beijing to end censorship, allow commemorations, compensate victims' families, and release those imprisoned for seeking accountability.