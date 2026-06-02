What happened to Afghanistan’s female academics?

Picture this: you have spent decades building a career. You have a master’s degree. You have taught hundreds of students. You walk into work every morning with a sense of purpose. Then, almost overnight, the gates close. You are told you cannot come back. Not because of anything you did, but simply because of you are a woman.

This is what happened to female academics across Afghanistan after the Taliban returned to power in August 2021.

We conducted interviews with 12 Afghan female academics via Telegram and WhatsApp, eight of whom were in Afghanistan and four of whom had recently left the country. Of those who were in Afghanistan, only one has since managed to leave – the rest remain there. What they told us was devastating.

When the Taliban first ruled Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001, women were barred from education and most forms of employment. After the US-led intervention, things slowly improved. Female participation in higher education in Afghanistan increased dramatically, expanding from 5,000 students in 2001 to over 100,000 in 2021. Women made up 28 per cent of university students and 14 per cent of academic staff. Progress was real, even if fragile. Then it was reversed almost entirely.

By December 2022, all universities had closed their doors to women. Girls’ education was banned beyond the age of 12. Women were banned from most jobs, required to have a male guardian to travel and forced to wear a black hijab in public. Afghanistan now ranks at 181 out of 193 countries on the Human Development Index.

The women we interviewed did not describe their situation in abstract political terms. They described it in deeply personal ones.

One participant, a lecturer with more than 20 years of experience, told us: “Living under the power of the Taliban as a woman is a gradual death. I feel like I’m dying every day. I’ve lost everything – neither my knowledge nor my education is valuable anymore.”

Another, who had taught for three decades, said the happiest moments of her life were spent in the classroom: “I like to go out of the house, teach, and see my students. This situation is like a gradual death for me.”