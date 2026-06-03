Drone strike kills 7 on bus in Russia-held eastern Ukraine

MOSCOW: A drone strike killed seven people and wounded 11 as it hit a bus in Russia-occupied eastern Ukraine, Moscow-installed authorities in the Donetsk region said Wednesday.

The incident comes a day after a massive drone and missile barrage by Russia on Ukraine killed at least 23 people.

The bus was hit in the Donetsk region as it travelled from Moscow to Simferopol in Crimea, a Black Sea peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.

"In Yenakiyevo, a UAV attacked a Moscow–Simferopol coach; according to preliminary reports, seven civilians were killed," Denis Pushilin, the head of the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine's Donetsk region said on Telegram.

"A further 11 people sustained injuries of varying severity, and all are receiving the necessary medical care," he added.

Russia and Ukraine have traded regular aerial assaults since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, deploying waves of missiles and drones in tit-for-tat strikes.