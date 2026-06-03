The White House as a stage: Trump's hosting streak meets America's 250th birthday and FIFA World Cup

WASHINGTON: When nearly all the scheduled musical performers pulled out of a concert series marking America's 250th anniversary — fearing the event had become too closely tied to President Donald Trump — he responded by making it official.

Trump announced he'd now be the headlining act of the Great American State Fair. That put to rest any possible scenario where a president who has built his personal and political persona on seizing the spotlight might cede the stage to avoid overshadowing a national celebration bigger than himself. It also offered a peek into how the president is likely to approach hosting the upcoming World Cup.

From his reality shows before becoming a politician, to hours spent entertaining at events in ways planned and impromptu, to proudly showing off his various properties and efforts to overhaul the White House, the president relishes hosting. Last year he even jokingly mused about leaving the presidency to do it again full time on TV.

Trump can be a gracious, personable and highly watchable master of ceremonies — but he's also one who tends to make every event about himself. "The president has an outsized personality," said Timothy Naftali, former director of Richard Nixon's presidential library and professor at Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs.

"There's a predictability to the way in which the president frames his actions — or any actions around any event associated with him — and that's just part of who he is, and his makeup and his professional background."

Exhibit A is the Great American State Fair, which begins June 25 and was supposed to feature concerts but now will be kicked off by a Trump rally.

That will follow a UFC bout at the White House on June 14. Trump is a longtime cage match fan and the event marks his 80th birthday, but the president has sought to bill it as part of the anniversary festivities.