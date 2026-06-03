Ukrainian drones hit St Petersburg oil terminal ahead of 'Russian Davos'

Ukrainian long-range drones struck an oil terminal in St Petersburg and set it ablaze, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday, as the Russian city hosts an annual international economic forum that is a banner event for President Vladimir Putin.

The drones flew more than 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) to hit the terminal, Zelenskyy said on social media. Clouds of black smoke rose over the city's port after the attack. St Petersburg is Russia's second-largest city and is where Putin was born.

Russian authorities said only that the Ukrainian drone strike targeted the city's infrastructure, without providing further details. The airport of St Petersburg briefly suspended flights overnight because of the attack. Authorities also cut off mobile internet services.

With the front line changing little as swarms of drones hinder battlefield movement, both sides have sought an edge by increasingly launching long-range strikes. The war that followed Russia's invasion of its neighbor has now stretched into its fifth year, with no end in sight.

Ukraine's drone successes embarrass Putin

The latest strikes are an embarrassment for Putin, weeks after he pruned back an annual Victory Day parade in Moscow due to fears of Ukrainian drone attacks.

Putin is set to speak on Friday at the economic forum in St Petersburg that the Kremlin views as a prestige event. The gathering has for decades been Russia's leading event for attracting foreign capital. It is sometimes called Russia's Davos, likening it to the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland.

Major Western investors and officials have stayed away since Russia invaded Ukraine more than four years ago. Saudi Arabia is a special guest country this year and is due to send a large business delegation.

The strikes came a day after Russian forces launched a massive drone and missile attack on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, killing at least 22 civilians and wounding 138, as Moscow followed through with its threat of escalating its regular barrages.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that Russia's deep strikes have already taken on a "systematic" character.