At least 10 people killed in strikes on Gaza, hospitals say

DEIR AL-BALAH: Israeli strikes in Gaza killed at least 10 Palestinians on Thursday, local hospitals said, even as much of the world’s attention was focused on the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Nine people were killed in at least four separate strikes overnight in Gaza City, according to Shifa Hospital, which received the bodies. The hospital said the victims included two women and two children.

Another strike in Gaza City on Thursday evening killed at least one person and wounded another, according to Saraya Field Hospital, which is operated by the Red Crescent.

Footage of one of the strikes showed a massive hole in an upper floor in what appeared to be a residential apartment building. The blast blew holes through interior walls and scattered blood-stained belongings across the room and into the street.

“They say the war has stopped, but the war has not stopped,” said Walid Shbeir, the uncle of one of the men killed in the strikes, as relatives mourned the victims at Shifa Hospital. “Every night there is killing, and we have martyrs. Every night, in the morning, in the evening, and at night, this killing is continuous for us.”

Israel's military said the overnight strikes in northern Gaza killed four Hamas militants, which it described as senior members of an apparatus responsible for protecting Hamas leaders and providing them with intelligence assessments. The military said steps were taken before the strikes to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

It was not clear what the evening strike was targeting, and the military did not immediately respond to a request for comment on it.

Last week, Israel killed the top Hamas military leader, two weeks after strikes that killed his predecessor.