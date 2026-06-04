House approves war powers resolution to halt military action against Iran

The United States House of Representatives (The House) for the first time has approved a war powers resolution that would halt the US military action against Iran, defying President Donald Trump as a handful of Republicans joined with Democrats to end the three-month-long conflict that has reordered politics at home and abroad.

Meanwhile, the Republican-led Senate is moving forward with legislation to fund immigration enforcement agencies after forcing the Trump administration to say it will drop its settlement fund for political allies and stripping a separate proposal for White House security from the bill.

And Trump said Wednesday that he'll nominate Todd Blanche to serve as attorney general, tapping his former personal lawyer who's aggressively pursued the Republican president's agenda while leading the Justice Department in an acting role.

Trump slams the 4 Republicans who voted in favor of war powers resolution

The president says the symbolic House vote approving a war powers resolution that would halt the US military action against Iran, was "meaningless."

Still, Trump is livid that four House Republicans joined the Democrats in supporting the resolution.

"The Democrats are fueled by Trump Derangement Syndrome," Trump said in a post on his social media site. "They would rather have our Country fail than give me another, of many, victories. The four Republicans, that's a whole other story - They're GRANDSTANDERS! They should be ashamed of themselves."