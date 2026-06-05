Nikol Pashinyan: Drummer PM steering Armenia away from Russia

YERAVANA: Armenia's drum-playing social-media-savvy leader Nikol Pashinyan, on course for re-election on Sunday, has spent years navigating a fraught balancing act between Russia and the West, drawing accusations of creeping authoritarianism while in office.

The 51-year-old ex-journalist rose to power on the back of a 2018 peaceful street revolution and has built much of his political appeal on a carefully cultivated image of accessibility.

For supporters, Pashinyan remains the same man of 2018: the maverick who walked hundreds of kilometres across Armenia to challenge a corrupt post-Soviet elite, sleeping in the open and speaking to crowds from benches, rooftops and courtyards.

"For me, the most important change that occurred is that the government and the people of Armenia love each other," he told voters during the campaign, saying Sunday's election should become "the day of victory for our love."

But, eight years on from the revolution, the mood around Pashinyan is divided.

When war with Azerbaijan erupted in 2020 over the breakaway region of Karabakh, the then polished politician with a soft handshake and a bashful smile transformed almost overnight into a bellicose military leader.

He regularly addressed the nation on television with impassioned war cries, calling on Armenians to "unite and break the enemy's backbone" and saying there can be no diplomatic solution to the conflict.

Two military defeats later, Karabakh lost and hosting 100,000 ethnic Armenian refugees, Pashinyan now portrays himself as the only man who can secure long-term peace.