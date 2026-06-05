Putin hails New Delhi as 'reliable partner'; blasts West over 'detrimental' interference in India-Russia ties

ST PETERSBURG: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday hailed Moscow's strategic partnership with New Delhi and asserted that Western attempts to force New Delhi into scaling back its cooperation with Russia are both futile and damaging to global stability.

In an interaction with heads of leading global news agencies including PTI, Putin lauded India's economic growth and its independent foreign policy and said Russia is determined to expand its economic engagement with the country.

"India is among the world's major economies and is currently demonstrating an impressive rate of economic growth," Putin remarked, expressing confidence that bilateral trade between the two nations is on track to hit a USD 100 billion milestone in the coming years.

Putin said Russia has not seen any negative consequences of Western pressure on India to limit its engagement with Russia, suggesting that such tactics are bound to backfire.

"Everyone has understood that putting pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi (and India) that has the largest population in the world, is detrimental for international relations and for bilateral relations. It doesn't matter where this pressure comes from," Putin said.

"We don't see any negative consequences," he added.

The Russian president's remarks came against the backdrop of increasing disquiet in some of the Western capitals over India-Russia relations.

The US has constantly been urging India to cut back its procurement of Russian crude oil.