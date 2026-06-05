Sri Lankan police arrest man from Kilinochchi for performing song glorifying LTTE at Jaffna concert

Sri Lankan police said on Friday that a 24-year-old man, from Udayanagar in Kilinochchi, was arrested on May 31 for allegedly performing LTTE promotional songs during a concert held in Jaffna's Navatkuli area.

However, the police did not disclose the name of the arrested individual.

The suspect was produced before the Magistrate's Court on Wednesday under Section 3(G) of the Prevention of Terrorism Act No.48 of 1979 and remanded for two weeks.

"Investigations by the Jaffna Divisional Criminal Investigation Bureau revealed that the suspect had edited two songs from the event and uploaded them to his social media account in a manner glorifying the LTTE," police said in a statement.

"The recordings were deliberately modified to include content supportive of the banned group, facilitating broader reach online", the statement added.

The LTTE remains a prohibited organisation in Sri Lanka, in addition to its international ban imposed by most countries, including India.

Sri Lanka first banned the LTTE in 1998, which was later lifted in early 2002 to facilitate the Norwegian peace initiative.

In 2009, Sri Lanka reimposed the ban on the organisation.

In May 2009, the Sri Lankan Army declared victory over the LTTE, which for three decades had run a parallel administration in the northern and eastern parts of the country in their quest to set up a separate Tamil homeland.

With inputs from PTI