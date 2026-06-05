Zelensky, in open letter to Putin, proposes face-to-face meeting

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed a face-to-face meeting with Vladimir Putin in an open letter to the Russian leader Thursday, saying he was also ready for a "full ceasefire".

The letter marks one of the few times Zelensky has appealed directly to Putin since Russia's 2022 invasion.

Talks between Russia and Ukraine have been stalled for months, as US-led negotiations remain effectively frozen due to the Iran war.

Previous rounds of negotiation between the two sides in Istanbul, Abu Dhabi and Geneva failed to yield a breakthrough on the key issue of territory in a post-war settlement.

"Ukraine proposes ending this war through direct engagement between us -- and you. I am proposing a meeting," Zelensky said in the letter, which was published on the Ukrainian presidency's website.