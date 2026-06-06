Over half of Australia’s bookshops closed within a decade; should the government help?

The health of Australia’s independent booksellers is directly linked to the health of Australian publishing – and the availability of Australian books to readers. With fewer people reading recreationally, preserving dedicated bookshops where readers can discover new books is important.

Price fixing in Europe

There are things the government could do to help, such as price regulation, practised successfully in Europe, and tax discounts, a form of support Australia already gives its film industry.

Fixed book pricing is common in Europe, where books are formally exempted from European Union competition rules, as “objects of culture”. This allows publishers and their distributors to determine the retail price of books.

France has capped discounts of print books since 1981 at 5%. Since 2011, this has applied to ebooks too. The number of bookshops in France far exceeds that in the United Kingdom, where price regulation was abolished in 1997, deemed restrictive and anti-competitive.

Countries with fixed book pricing have higher book sales – and the effect on average book prices is typically minimal. When they can’t compete on price, booksellers are motivated to provide other services.

Results, however, can be mixed. In Italy, fixed book pricing has existed since 2011, with discounts capped at 15%. A 2025 study showed book prices rose overall as a result.

But while the discount cap had no effect on the number of books published, more kinds of books were sold, with less focus on bestsellers.

The cost of cheap books

Last year, Booker Prize-winning author Richard Flanagan called for the return of fixed-price policies in Australia – which abolished its scheme in 1972.

He claimed discount department stores “don’t really care about books, they just use books as a way of dragging customers through the doors”. They focus on providing cheap bestsellers, often sold at a loss. This means less variety of books.

In 2024, a petition with 600 Australian signatures was presented to federal parliament asking for regulation of book prices. Andrew Leigh, Minister for Productivity, Competition, Charities and Treasury, acknowledged the pressures high discounts were having on independent booksellers – and the importance of books and reading. But no solution was forthcoming.

One hurdle is the rising cost of producing books. In a fairly stable market, book prices might remain consistent. But without competition, price regulation might lead to costs being passed on to book buyers, as has happened in Italy.