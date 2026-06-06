Pakistan government denying legal rights, healthcare to jailed ex-PM Imran Khan and his wife: PTI

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party unit in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has accused the Pakistan government of denying legal and constitutional rights to the imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife.

The party alleges that the couple is being denied proper healthcare.

Imran Khan has been serving his sentence in jail since 2023, pertaining to several cases. Meanwhile, his wife, Bushra Bibi, was under house arrest and later sent to prison in May 2024.

Shafi Jan, a PTI leader and also a minister in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, also told a press conference here on Friday, Khan and his wife were also not allowed to contact any of their relatives and party members.

Jan said that Khan had been suffering from an eye-related ailment for the past four months, and his eyesight has yet to fully recover.

The couple were taken to a hospital late at night on Thursday for medical treatment in violation of jail regulations, he said at the press conference organised by Insaf Doctors Forum, the official representative body for healthcare professionals aligned with Khan's party, the PTI.

Claiming that the medical examination and treatment process lasted for approximately three hours, Jan said, "However, no authenticated medical report or details regarding their condition were shared with the party or family members."

The PTI leader demanded that the couple be granted access to their personal physicians and called for their immediate transfer to Shifa International Hospital for comprehensive medical evaluation and treatment.

Referring to court directives concerning meetings with the party's founder, the minister alleged that continued restrictions led to a violation of judicial orders and could amount to contempt of court.

With inputs from PTI