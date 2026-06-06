Singapore government asks social media platforms to block access to posts that target Indian community

The Singapore government ordered YouTube, Facebook and X to block access to 14 posts that target the Indian community.

The action comes after the posts, believed to be originating from China, undermine the government's model of multiculturalism.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated that the police have issued disabling directions under the Online Criminal Harms Act (OCHA) to block access to the posts.

Seventy-five per cent of Singapore's over six million population are of Chinese descent, 15 per cent are Malay, and between seven and nine per cent are of Indian origin.

The rest are of other international origins.

The direction requires the platforms to "take all reasonable steps to disable access by Singapore users to these posts", it added.

Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong told reporters at a community event on Saturday that "from what we know so far, the content originated from overseas".

Investigations into the problematic content in these posts had revealed that it likely originated from a China-based platform and was subsequently shared by other platforms and websites, according to a Channel News Asia report on Saturday.

"These videos attack our multiracial society, and they try to divide people based on race. This, however, is not who we are. Every community in Singapore is valued, and everyone has an equal place," the Channel quoted Tong as saying.

"These videos strike at the very foundation of what makes Singapore home for all of us, and they undermine the very basis of our society," said Tong, who is also Minister of Law.

Tong said the government does not tolerate any narratives that seek to undermine Singapore's racial harmony, "especially when it is propagated by foreigners".

In a statement, the MHA said Singapore firmly opposes "nativism and xenophobia".

"Any attempt to pit one community against another here must be firmly rejected," said the MHA.

"These attacks coming from a foreign source are doubly unacceptable."