'Two millennia of legacy': Indian envoy to China hails mutual learning of languages, exchange of ideas

Vikram Doraiswami, Indian Ambassador to China, addressing students at Beijing Foreign Studies University, asserted that mutual learning of languages and exchange of ideas over two millennia is a defining aspect of the relationship between India and China.

Doraiswami, who took charge as India's envoy to China last month, delivered a lecture on Friday and held a conversation with students and faculty members.

BFSU, a premier institution for foreign languages in China, offers courses in 102 languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Bengali, Sanskrit and Urdu.

It recently added Punjabi to its list of courses.

The languages are taught primarily to Chinese students as well as diplomats and officials. Many of its students go on to work with Chinese foreign-language media organisations, including state radio and television services catering to overseas audiences.

During his lecture, Doraiswami, a fluent Mandarin speaker, highlighted how the study of languages, societies and a dialogue of ideas had been a defining feature of India-China engagement for more than two millennia.

"Citing examples from the Mauryan period to the modern era, he [Doraiswami] noted how exchanges between the world's two oldest continuous civilisations enriched both societies through the sharing of knowledge, philosophy, artistic traditions, technologies, and innovation," according to a post on X by the Indian Embassy in Beijing.