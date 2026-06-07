Bangladesh, Turkiye reach understanding on defence and political cooperation

Bangladesh and Turkiye have reached an understanding to form a joint ministerial level committee on defence and foreign affairs to strengthen bilateral political cooperation. The decision was announced on Saturday after a meeting between Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who arrived in Dhaka on a three-day visit.

"Bangladesh and Turkiye have decided to form a joint committee at the ministerial level on defence and foreign affairs to strengthen bilateral relations," the state-run BSS news agency reported quoting the prime minister's press wing.

The meeting decided to hold annual foreign office consultations between foreign and defence ministers of the two countries to further deepen the "strategic relations," the press wing spokesman said.

Fidan said his visit constituted the first step towards elevating Bangladesh-Türkiye relations to the "strategic level" as he simultaneously conveyed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's greetings to Rahman.

The press wing said the prime minister's discussion with Fidan also focused on the Rohingya crisis, climate change, trade and investment, joint production and cooperation, and regional and international matters of mutual interest.

Rahman thanked Turkiye for its continued support to Dhaka, particularly for backing its candidate for the presidency of the 81st UN General Assembly session and extended an invitation to Erdogan to visit Bangladesh at a mutually convenient time in near future.

Earlier on Friday, the Turkish foreign minister held a bilateral meeting with his counterpart Khalilur Rahman and also travelled to southeastern Cox's Bazar to visit a makeshift Rohingyas' camp.

The visit by the Turkish foreign minister, who arrived here on Thursday night, is part of his official tour of several countries in East and South Asia with Bangladesh being the fourth stop.

(With inputs from PTI)