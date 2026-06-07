Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs, killing two people, despite ceasefire deal with Lebanon

MREIJEH: Israel struck Beirut's southern suburbs without warning on Sunday, days after a ceasefire agreement in Washington went into effect and despite a U.S. request not to attack Lebanon's capital. Lebanon's state-run national news agency said two people were killed and 11 wounded.

The strike hit a residential building, damaging four of its seven floors. An unexploded weapon was found in the rubble.

Iran had warned that an attack on Beirut would renew full-scale war across the Mideast, even as Pakistan tries to restart talks between Tehran and Washington. Iran wants a deal to include ending the war in Lebanon.

Iran's powerful parliament speaker hinted at retaliation. "The (U.S.) naval blockade imposed against the Iranian people, together with Washington's green light today to the Zionist regime, makes U.S. and Israeli bases and assets in the region legitimate targets," Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said on X.

There was no immediate White House comment. A senior U.S. official said "we were not surprised" by the attack in Beirut. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, would not say if the U.S. had been given a heads-up on the strike.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office claimed the attack was in retaliation for alleged firing by Hezbollah in northern Israel. It also calimed that Israel targeted "command centers" in the sprawling urban neighborhoods.

"We are striking them very hard, and we know that Hezbollah is on the run," Netanyahu told his Cabinet. Israel's military also claimed "steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians" including aerial surveillance.

However, Hezbollah has not claimed responsibility for firing at Israel earlier in the day.