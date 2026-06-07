'Live in the real world': Iran's Abbas Araghchi rejects possibility of Trump-Khamenei talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has ruled out the possibility of a meeting between the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and US President Donald Trump.

Aragachi was dismissing the previous claims made by Trump that such a meeting could take place.

During a media interview, Araghchi categorised any potential discussions between the two leaders as unrealistic.

"I saw a report which apparently said that he (Trump) had stated that he was ready for a meeting or that he wanted to hold a meeting. I think we should be realistic and think and live in the real world," Araghchi said, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

These remarks followed comments from Trump, who claimed that Tehran had consented to halt its pursuit of nuclear weapons while hinting at a possible meeting with Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, down the line if circumstances "work out."

When questioned about whether Khamenei was engaged in diplomatic talks with Washington to halt the ongoing conflict, Trump asserted, "He's involved, absolutely. I think they have a lot of respect for him."

The US President further noted that he had not yet had "the privilege of meeting" Khamenei.