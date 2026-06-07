One dead, five injured in multiple shootings across central Israel

KOKHAV YAIR: At least one person was killed and five others wounded in multiple shootings in central Israel on Sunday, and security forces killed an attacker identified as a Palestinian citizen of Israel.

Israel's emergency service Magen David Adom said a man aged around 35 had died of gunshot wounds.

The service "provided medical treatment and evacuated to hospitals five injured people, including two in serious condition and three in moderate condition, with penetrating injuries to their bodies".

Police said they had located a vehicle and killed a suspected attacker near the town of Kokhav Yair, a few kilometres away from the occupied West Bank, and that they later arrested an additional suspect.

"During the arrest, the suspect attempted to stab the detectives and was subdued and arrested," the police statement said.

Eyewitness Shachar Hazon, 27, told AFP she was on her way to work when she heard gunfire, and sought shelter in a cafe at a petrol station in Kokhav Yair. "I heard a single gunshot, really loud -- so loud it actually hurt my ears," she said.

"I looked right and left to understand what was happening, and I saw a man who had just come to refuel, holding his shoulder, because apparently that's where he was hit, and after a few seconds he fell to the ground."

Rescuers said attacks also took place in the nearby towns of Tzur Natan and Tzur Yitzhak.

Police chief Danny Levy told journalists at Tzur Yitzhak that the attacker there was a Palestinian citizen of Israel, or an Arab-Israeli, from the nearby town of Taybeh.

He had a criminal record, Levy said.

The alleged accomplice was arrested in the nearby Arab Israeli town of Tira, police said.

Far-right national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who was also with the police chief, said that "the law on the death penalty for terrorists also applies to Israeli Arabs".

"If he had been captured, I would have demanded that he be executed. But it is better that he was eliminated beforehand," Ben Gvir said.

The minister was referring to a recently approved Israeli law that imposes the death penalty by default on Palestinians from the West Bank convicted on terror charges for deadly anti-Israeli attacks, and sets it as a possible penalty for Palestinian citizens of Israel.

Earlier, Ben Gvir wrote in a social media post: "Jewish blood is not cheap. Whoever murders a Jew will see the hangman's noose."

At the opening of a cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the "vile terrorist" who carried out the attack and commended the police officers who "eliminated the terrorist and also apprehended his accomplice."

In the West Bank, local Palestinian sources and the Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported that Israeli forces closed two checkpoints at entrances to the city of Tulkarem, located north of the scenes of the attacks, and set up a temporary checkpoint at the entrance to nearby Qalqilya.