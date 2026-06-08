7.8 magnitude earthquake in Philippines kills one; triggers tsunami warnings

MANILA: A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Monday, killing at least one person, collapsing buildings, and sparking tsunami warnings across the region.

Authorities in the Philippines and Indonesia urged residents in affected coastal regions to move to higher ground immediately, after the offshore quake hit about 24 kilometres west of Mindanao island's Sarangani province, the United States Geological Survey said.

"As of now, there is one reported death and four injured. This is only an initial report," Master Sergeant Robert Dagon of the General Santos City police told AFP. "A number of buildings collapsed," he added.

"Many buildings were affected, but I cannot enumerate them now because we are busy with ongoing rescues."

Videos posted to Facebook and verified by AFP showed a shopping centre with a Jollibee fast food restaurant reduced to rubble in the province's General Santos City, while a school building that officials said was unoccupied crumpled in another.

"Lord, it has really collapsed! The building has really collapsed!" someone can be heard shouting.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a notice that tsunami waves were possible "within the next three hours" along the coasts of the Philippines, Indonesia, Palau, Taiwan and Papua New Guinea.

A powerful 6.1 aftershock hit the area about two hours after the first quake, according to the USGS.