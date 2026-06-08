Israel and Iran must 'immediately stop shooting': US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Israel and Iran must stop "shooting," as the two countries attacked each other for the first time since a ceasefire two months ago.
"Israel and Iran must immediately stop 'shooting'," Trump said on Truth Social.
Iran and Israel on Monday attacked each other's territory for the first time since a shaky ceasefire put five weeks of war on hold, sparking fears the escalation could spark a new full-scale conflict.
Iran fired a barrage of missiles at Israel overnight and Israel responded by targeting military sites in the Islamic republic, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apparently defying calls by his ally President Donald Trump for restraint.
Tehran's strikes followed attacks by Israel against targets of the Iran-backed Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah in the southern suburbs of Beirut. Iran had repeatedly warned it would strike Israel if the Lebanese capital was targeted.
Oil prices surged on worries that war could break out again, with hopes now punctured of a rapid end to the standoff that has seen shipping limited through the key Strait of Hormuz trade bottleneck amid fears of global energy and goods shortages.
The strikes also came at a critical moment with diplomatic efforts to end the conflict involving mediator Pakistan on a knife-edge.
Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei warned at a press conference in Tehran attended by AFP that is was "perfectly natural that the diplomatic process initiated to put an end to this imposed war would be affected."
But he added: "Diplomatic consultations are naturally continuing in all circumstances."
As he was speaking at the foreign ministry, a huge explosion shook the building, followed by repeated explosions believed to be from air defence systems, the AFP reporter said.
Local media in Iran that a "hostile drone" was shot down over Tehran by air defences.