Israel and Iran must 'immediately stop shooting': US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Israel and Iran must stop "shooting," as the two countries attacked each other for the first time since a ceasefire two months ago.

"Israel and Iran must immediately stop 'shooting'," Trump said on Truth Social.

Iran and Israel on Monday attacked each other's territory for the first time since a shaky ceasefire put five weeks of war on hold, sparking fears the escalation could spark a new full-scale conflict.

Iran fired a barrage of missiles at Israel overnight and Israel responded by targeting military sites in the Islamic republic, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apparently defying calls by his ally President Donald Trump for restraint.

Tehran's strikes followed attacks by Israel against targets of the Iran-backed Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah in the southern suburbs of Beirut. Iran had repeatedly warned it would strike Israel if the Lebanese capital was targeted.

Oil prices surged on worries that war could break out again, with hopes now punctured of a rapid end to the standoff that has seen shipping limited through the key Strait of Hormuz trade bottleneck amid fears of global energy and goods shortages.