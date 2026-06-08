Private jet crash kills two pilots in Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO: The pilot and co-pilot of a private jet chartered by baseball legend Yadier Molina died Sunday in a fiery crash in eastern Dominican Republic, authorities and the former player said.

A video posted on social media showed a huge plume of smoke on the runway of La Romana International Airport, while trucks sprayed water to try to control a fire.

The Dominican Civil Aviation Institute said that the pilot and co-pilot, both Americans, died.

"No passengers were reported" on board, its statement said.

"The aircraft declared an emergency while approximately 16 nautical miles (30 kilometers) southwest of La Romana" and crashed as it was attempting to land there, it added.

The authority said an investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the crash of the Gulfstream G200 jet, which can seat up to 18 passengers.