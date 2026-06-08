South Korea should not give up on North's denuclearisation: President Lee Jae Myung

SEOUL: South Korea should not give up on North Korea's denuclearisation, President Lee Jae Myung said Monday, as China's President Xi Jinping arrived in Pyongyang for a two-day visit.

Lee made the remark at a press conference marking his first year in office, which he took after months of political upheaval triggered by his predecessor's martial law declaration.

"We should not give up on the goal of denuclearisation because we cannot pursue nuclear armament ourselves," he said.

Xi makes the trip to the North after hosting US President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin separately in Beijing recently and as North Korea's nuclear talks with Washington remain deadlocked.

China, Washington's chief geopolitical rival, has been North Korea's main trading partner and a key source of diplomatic and economic support for the country, hit by multiple international sanctions.

The White House said last month that Xi and Trump "confirmed their shared goal to denuclearise North Korea" during their summit in Beijing.