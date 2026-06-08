Stabbing wounds six at New York's Penn Station

NEW YORK: Six people were wounded Sunday in a stabbing at New York's Penn Station, the city's mayor said, as the metropolitan area geared up to host two major sporting events, the NBA Finals and football's World Cup.

A suspect was detained and the victims, including one with serious injuries, were transported to a hospital, according to the New York Fire Department.

Fire Department officials initially reported five wounded, but Mayor Zohran Mamdani said on X that, "based on the information available right now, six people were stabbed and the alleged perpetrator is in custody."

Circumstances of the attack were not immediately clear, but city comptroller Mark Levine said on X that the suspect is "said to be an emotionally disturbed homeless person." All victims are expected to survive, he added.