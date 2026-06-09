Hezbollah urges Lebanon authorities to mend ties with Iran

BEIRUT: Hezbollah on Tuesday urged Lebanese authorities to mend their relationship with the group's backer Iran and benefit from Tehran's support, days after Iran struck Israel in response to bombardment on south Beirut.

Last week, Lebanon's president and prime minister issued pointed calls for Tehran to stop interfering in their country's affairs, after Hezbollah rejected a conditional ceasefire with Israel.

"We call on the Lebanese authorities to seize the opportunity available and correct their official relationship with the Islamic republic in a way that serves the interest of both states," a Hezbollah statement said.

Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the Middle East war on March 2 with rocket fire at Israel to avenge the killing of Iran's supreme leader in US-Israeli strikes.

Iran insists a halt to the wider Middle East conflict must include a ceasefire in Lebanon.

Iran launched missiles at Israel on Sunday in response to Israel bombing Beirut's southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold.

Iran warned it would resume attacks on Israel if the latter kept striking Lebanon.