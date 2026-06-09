Palestinians 'trapped' between Israeli forces, settlers and Hamas: UN probe

GENEVA: Palestinian civilians are caught between "mass atrocities" of Israeli forces, settlers, and Hamas's brutal rule, a UN-mandated inquiry said Tuesday.

Civilians across war-ravaged Gaza and the occupied West Bank are being "systematically and deliberately" subjected to severe rights violations, the UN's Independent International Commission of Inquiry said.

The investigative team, which last year concluded that Israel had committed "genocide" in the war in Gaza, highlighted in a new report that civilians in the territory were also being "violently repressed and controlled by the very faction that claims to govern them".

In the Gaza Strip, "ordinary Palestinians find themselves trapped between the structural violence and mass atrocities of Israeli forces and the predatory, fear-based rule of Hamas", the report said.

And in the West Bank, which has seen soaring violence since Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel triggered the Gaza war, it described how Palestinian civilians were increasingly targeted by Israeli settler attacks.

"Violence by settlers is the direct outcome of Israeli policies that support, enable and protect their actions," commission chair Srinivasan Muralidhar said in a statement.

Hamas-affiliated forces, he added, had meanwhile "exploited the vacuum created by relentless Israeli attacks and widespread destruction of Gaza".

'Deliberate infliction of suffering'

"What is alarmingly similar is the deliberate infliction of suffering on Palestinian civilians. While their origins and motivations differ, both operate within environments engineered by Israel," said Muralidhar, an Indian judge.

The three-person commission was established by the UN Human Rights Council in May 2021 to investigate alleged rights violations in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Tuesday's report focused heavily on the situation in the West Bank, which has been occupied by Israel since 1967.

In the territory, Israeli soldiers or settlers have killed at least 1,080 Palestinians since October 2023, according to an AFP tally based on Palestinian health ministry data.

Official Israeli figures show that at least 46 Israelis, both civilians and soldiers, have been killed in Palestinian attacks or during Israeli military operations in the same period.

The inquiry found that at least 26 Palestinians were killed and at least 1,570 were injured by settlers between January 2023 and December 2025.

"This trend continues in 2026 with attacks carried out on a daily basis," the investigators said.