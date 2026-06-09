Protesters, police clash in Bolivia after president signs law enabling a harsher crackdown

LA PAZ: Protesters in Bolivia demanding the resignation of conservative President Rodrigo Paz hurled firecrackers, stones and sticks at police who responded with tear gas on Monday, leading to dozens of arrests as road blockades continue to paralyze the Andean nation.

The renewed clashes in the central city of Cochabamba erupted after President Paz signed a measure that could pave the way for a hard-line government crackdown on the demonstrations that have roiled Bolivia over the past five weeks, disrupting transportation and causing shortages of food, fuel and medical supplies.

Bolivia's national workers' union, peasant farmers and Indigenous groups from the highlands — outraged over Paz's scrapping of fuel subsidies and frustrated with his failure in the last seven months to resolve Bolivia's persistent economic problems — have set up 90 blockades on key routes nationwide, effectively isolating major cities, especially La Paz, the seat of government and neighboring El Alto. Battered by rising inflation and low wages, many protesters accuse Paz of neglecting them since they helped vote him into office.

A report released over the weekend by the independent public ombudsman said that, from May 1 to June 2, the unrest resulted in 10 deaths, 37 injuries and 365 arrests. The government says seven of the deaths were caused by a lack of medical attention, but that all incidents are being investigated.