Tensions escalate in PoK as Pakistani forces fire tear gas on protestors

Tensions remain high in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK) as Pakistani security forces reportedly fired tear gas at protestors after renewed clashes with members of the Joint Awami Action Committee.

Meanwhile, a shutdown strike continues across the region amid escalating unrest. The situation has further deteriorated following a communications blackout imposed after violent clashes between protesters and Pakistani security forces in Rawalakot and Muzaffarabad left several people dead.

The condition remains grim in parts of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir as anti-Pakistan protests drew in hundreds of protestors who took to the streets, and shutdowns continue in cities such as Bhimbar and Kotli.

The recent development comes after Sunday night's clashes claimed the lives of seven civilians, as per a report by Dawn.

The crackdown by Pakistani authorities on civilians has drawn in global condemnation.

More than 50 members of the British Parliament have written to UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper expressing concern over reports of a communications blackout, arrests, and escalating tensions in PoK.

In a letter sent to the UK Foreign Office on June 6, Bradford East MP Imran Hussain, who is also the chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Kashmir, highlighted reports from the region of internet and mobile service disruptions, restrictions on communications, and growing unrest.