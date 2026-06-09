Trump gets cold hometown welcome at NBA Finals in New York

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump was booed ahead of the NBA Finals matchup at Madison Square Garden on Monday, as his attendance prompted ultra-tight security at the storied New York venue.

Fans jeered the Republican president, who was watching the game from an executive suite, when he appeared onscreen inside the arena during the singing of the national anthem.

Security measures have been hiked for the visit, with authorities barring fans without tickets from coming within several blocks of Madison Square Garden.

They have also banned watch parties directly outside the Manhattan venue -- a break from the first two playoff games, which drew jubilant crowds.

Officials urged ticket holders to arrive at least two hours before the 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Tuesday) tip-off to clear airport-style security screening. Bags were not permitted inside.

"The message is simple: celebrate the Knicks, but avoid the MSG area tonight if you do not have tickets for the game," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch told a news conference.

AFP journalists on Monday saw a 10-foot (three-meter) fence around parts of Madison Square Garden and a large presence of Secret Service personnel charged with protecting the US president.

The agents, some heavily armed, were accompanied by hundreds of NYPD officers as crowds gathered on streets near the venue and at public viewing areas elsewhere in the city.