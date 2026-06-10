World

LIVE | West Asia conflict: Iran denounces midnight strikes as 'blatant violation of UN Charter'

The worst fighting between Washington and Tehran since the April 8 ceasefire has cast doubt on Trump's earlier claim that negotiations were close to ending the West Asia conflict.
Demonstrators wave Iranian flags in a pro-government gathering in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, June 7, 2026.
Demonstrators wave Iranian flags in a pro-government gathering in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, June 7, 2026.(Photo | AP)
TNIE online desk
Summary

In a fresh escalation, Iran launched attacks on US military bases in Jordan and Bahrain on Wednesday, hours after Washington carried out retaliatory strikes in response to the downing of an American helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz.

The worst bout of fighting between Washington and Tehran since their April 8 ceasefire has cast further doubt on US President Donald Trump's earlier claim that negotiations were in their "final throes" before reaching an enduring settlement to end the West Asia conflict.

Iran denounces midnight strikes as 'blatant violation of UN Charter'

Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned the US strikes in the country's south, calling them a breach of the UN Charter and alleging that Washington was fuelling regional instability through military action.

"In the early minutes of Wednesday, June 10, 2026, under the pretext of the crash of a US terrorist army Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz on Monday night, the US regime carried out brutal attacks against areas in the south of the country," a statement by the foreign ministry read.

"These attacks constitute a blatant violation of the United Nations Charter, specifically Article 2, Paragraph 4, and the fundamental principle prohibiting the use of force in international relations. Through these aggressive actions, the US ruling authorities have once again revealed their criminal and warmongering nature," the statement further read.

IRGC releases footage of US MQ-9 drone being shot down

Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, holds talks with Turkey and Saudi Arabia counterparts: Reports

According to reports, Araghchi made use of the call to condemn the overnight strikes on Iran, calling it a “violation of sovereignty and affirmed Iran’s right to respond in legitimate defense”.

Iran says Gulf nations have 'legal and moral responsibility' to halt US, Israeli strikes

Iran's foreign ministry warned Wednesday that its neighbours in the Gulf had a "legal and moral responsibility" to prevent American and Israeli strikes, as Tehran and Washington traded attacks.

In a statement, Iran's foreign ministry "reiterated the legal and moral responsibility of all countries in the region (especially those located along the southern shores of the Persian Gulf) to prevent the US military and Israel from using their territory or facilities to plan, organise, execute, or support hostile actions against Iran".

Jordan military says shot down 5 missiles from Iran

The Jordanian military said on Wednesday it shot down five missiles launched from Iran, as Tehran and Washington engaged in tit-for-tat strikes after the downing of a US helicopter.

"We intercepted and shot down five missiles launched from Iran towards Azraq. The interception resulted in debris falling, but there were no casualties or material damage," the Jordanian Armed Forces said in a statement.

Iran, US trade blows as West Asia peace deal draws no nearer

Iran attacked US bases in Jordan and Bahrain on Wednesday, the latest salvo in tit-for-tat strikes with the United States after the downing of a US helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz.

The worst bout of fighting between Washington and Tehran since their April 8 ceasefire has cast further doubt on US President Donald Trump's earlier claim that negotiations were in their "final throes" before reaching an enduring settlement to end the West Asia war.

READ FULL REPORT HERE

US strikes Iran after Trump blames Tehran for downing Army helicopter

The U.S. military said Wednesday it had completed its airstrikes on Iran after the crash of an American helicopter off Oman that it had blamed on Tehran.

The U.S. military's Central Command said in a statement it had "struck Iranian air defense, ground control stations and surveillance radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz with precision munitions." It described U.S. Air Force and Navy fighter jets being involved in the attacks.

Iran has acknowledged strikes around Bandar Abbas and elsewhere, but offered no details on damage.

West Asia conflict
Iran-US conflict
Iran War

Key Events

Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, holds talks with Turkey and Saudi Arabia counterparts: Reports

Iran says Gulf nations have 'legal and moral responsibility' to halt US, Israeli strikes

Iran, US trade blows as West Asia peace deal draws no nearer