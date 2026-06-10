LIVE | West Asia conflict: Iran denounces midnight strikes as 'blatant violation of UN Charter'

The U.S. military said Wednesday it had completed its airstrikes on Iran after the crash of an American helicopter off Oman that it had blamed on Tehran.
The U.S. military's Central Command said in a statement it had "struck Iranian air defense, ground control stations and surveillance radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz with precision munitions." It described U.S. Air Force and Navy fighter jets being involved in the attacks.
Iran has acknowledged strikes around Bandar Abbas and elsewhere, but offered no details on damage.