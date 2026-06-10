LIVE | West Asia conflict: Iran denounces midnight strikes as 'blatant violation of UN Charter'

Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned the US strikes in the country's south, calling them a breach of the UN Charter and alleging that Washington was fuelling regional instability through military action.

"In the early minutes of Wednesday, June 10, 2026, under the pretext of the crash of a US terrorist army Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz on Monday night, the US regime carried out brutal attacks against areas in the south of the country," a statement by the foreign ministry read.

"These attacks constitute a blatant violation of the United Nations Charter, specifically Article 2, Paragraph 4, and the fundamental principle prohibiting the use of force in international relations. Through these aggressive actions, the US ruling authorities have once again revealed their criminal and warmongering nature," the statement further read.