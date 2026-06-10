US strikes Iran after Trump blames Tehran for downing Army helicopter

DUBAI: The U.S. military said Wednesday it had completed its airstrikes on Iran after the crash of an American helicopter off Oman that it had blamed on Tehran.

The U.S. military's Central Command said in a statement it had "struck Iranian air defense, ground control stations and surveillance radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz with precision munitions." It described U.S. Air Force and Navy fighter jets being involved in the attacks.

Iran has acknowledged strikes around Bandar Abbas and elsewhere, but offered no details on damage.

The strikes were "a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression," U.S. Central Command said on social media. Iranian state media reported that explosions were heard on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping lane that Iran has effectively closed during the war, before saying the wave of American attacks in the south had "subsided."

Trump said earlier in a social media post that Iran had shot down the aircraft while it was on patrol over the strait and declared that the U.S. "must, of necessity, respond to this attack." Iran's top diplomat said foreign military forces near its territory "are at constant risk" and later vowed that there would be a response to the new U.S. strikes.