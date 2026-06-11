UK defence minister John Healey announces shock resignation in funding row

LONDON: British Defence Secretary John Healey resigned on Thursday, in a shock move which he blamed on Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the finance ministry failing to commit sufficient resources to defence investment.

His announcement is a fresh blow to Starmer and comes at a politically charged moment for the embattled Labour leader, a week before a by-election which could prompt a bid to topple and replace him.

Healey's sudden departure comes after months of delays to a long-awaited Defence Investment Plan (DIP) for funding over the next decade, which he has said would fall far short of what had been requested.

Starmer has pledged to raise defence spending to 2.5 percent of gross domestic product from next year, increasing to three percent in the next parliament.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly urged NATO countries to spend more and become less reliant on Washington for security.

"You have been unable, and the Treasury has been unwilling, to commit the resources that the nation needs to defend the country at this time of rising threats," Healey wrote in a resignation letter to Starmer posted on his X account.

"After explaining to you that I would not be able to accept a DIP settlement that does not give our Forces the resources they need, I am now left with no other option than to submit my resignation."