UN mission in Afghanistan confirms death toll of 13 civilians in Pakistani airstrikes

KABUL, Afghanistan: The United Nations mission in Afghanistan said Thursday it had documented the deaths of 13 civilians, mainly children and women, from Pakistani airstrikes on eastern Afghanistan the previous day, confirming the death toll given by Afghan authorities.

Pakistan had dismissed as propaganda a statement by Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid on Wednesday that the airstrikes in the provinces of Khost, Kunar and Paktika had killed 13 civilians — 11 children, one woman and one man.

The strikes shattered a month of calm following what Islamabad previously described as “open war” between the neighbors. The conflict has so far defied international efforts to bring a lasting peace.

The UN mission in Afghanistan, known by its acronym UNAMA, said in a post on X that it had “documented 13 civilian deaths and 10 injuries, mainly children and women, from airstrikes” overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday.

“UNAMA reiterates its call for de-escalation, a durable ceasefire, protection of civilians, reopening of border crossings particularly for humanitarian assistance, and dialogue to resolve differences,” it said. The border has been closed for months, disrupting trade and transportation and stranding thousands of people.

Hundreds of people have been killed in the fighting between Pakistan and Afghanistan since February, when Afghanistan attacked Pakistan in retaliation for Pakistani airstrikes inside Afghanistan. Several rounds of internationally mediated peace talks have failed to produce a lasting truce.

Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of harboring militants who carry out deadly attacks inside Pakistan, especially the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP. The group is separate from, but allied with, the Afghan Taliban, which has ruled Afghanistan since it seized power in the country in 2021, after the chaotic withdrawal of U.S.-led troops. Kabul denies the charge.