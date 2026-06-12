Indonesian students protest government policies as economic pressures grow

JAKARTA: Hundreds of Indonesian students rallied Friday in Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, demanding lower fuel and food prices and urging President Prabowo Subianto to roll back costly state spending programs as economic pressures mount.

About 1,500 protesters tried to march to the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle, a key city landmark, after Friday prayers. Authorities stopped many of them and also blocked streets leading to the presidential palace, where many protests often end up. More than 6,000 police and soldiers were deployed there.

Protesters, many wearing yellow university jackets, voiced their frustration over living costs, which have risen as a result of higher fuel costs since the US launched its war against Iran. Indonesia's rupiah currency has come under pressure, hitting a historic low of 18,000 rupiah to the US dollar earlier this month.

Protesters outlined five key demands, including cuts to what they called wasteful state spending, lower prices for fuel and staple goods, and a halt to major government programs such as a free nutritious meal initiative and a plan to revitalise rural areas.