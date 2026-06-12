Iran insists on nuclear enrichment, control of Hormuz under any deal with US

TEHRAN: Iran insisted on Friday on its right to enrich uranium and maintain control over the Strait of Hormuz under any deal with the United States, after President Donald Trump said a draft accord was ready.

US ally Israel has said that Trump had promised it that any agreement would see Iran stripped of its enriched nuclear material, but Tehran's official IRNA news agency said this was not even on the table.

Iran and the United States have engaged in weeks of indirect negotiations seeking to bring to an end the war sparked by US-Israeli strikes on the Islamic republic on February 28.

A ceasefire took effect in April, but sporadic episodes of violence have occurred, each time sparking new fears of a return to all-out war, despite Trump repeatedly stating a deal was within reach.

After inking an initial memorandum of understanding, IRNA said, Iran the US would hold 60 days of talks and that "Iran's right to enrich uranium and the retention of enriched material... will be emphasised with a view to their inclusion in the final agreement".

Beyond this, according to IRNA, Iran would insist on managing traffic though the Strait of Hormuz, the key maritime trade route carrying oil and gas from the Gulf. Tehran has blockaded the international waterway since the outbreak of war with the US and Israel.

Iran, which has only allowed a trickle of ships to pass through the strait, has insisted that vessels obtain permission from its armed forces before transiting.

In Tehran, some ordinary Iranians feared a deal with the United States would entrench the authorities' rule.

"I am not sure how I feel," a 29-year-old who works at a cafe in the Iranian capital told AFP on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution.

"I don't know if it will be good or bad for us. The main purpose of this war was for the US to remove the system and this did not happen. So what does a deal do?"