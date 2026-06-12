Three civilians dead in latest Russia, Ukraine strikes

MOSCOW: Three civilians died in Russian and Ukrainian border regions, officials said on Friday, as the two sides lobbed overnight strikes at each other in the latest exchange of fire in the grinding war.

In Russia, two civilians were killed and two wounded in the border region of Bryansk after Kyiv struck the settlement of Suzemka with artillery, acting governor Egor Kovalchuk said in a post to Telegram.

In Ukraine, a 44-year-old woman working as a rail station operator died on her way to a shelter during a drone attack in the border region of Sumy, the head of Ukrainian Railways said.

Another woman, a station attendant, was wounded in the attack, Oleksandr Pertsovkyi said.

Three people were wounded in separate strikes on Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv region.

In recent months, Kyiv has carried out an increasing number of attacks on Russian territory, in response to nearly daily bombardments by Moscow since it sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.